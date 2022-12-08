Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Gravely® Introduces New Line Of Compact Utility Loaders

December 8, 2022 -  By
Photo: Ariens Co.

Versatile, multi-worksite units will extend storied brand into new industries.

Gravely®, the brand known for its quality, made-in-America craftsmanship of professional zero-turn lawn mowers, has officially joined the compact utility loader market by introducing the Gravely AXIS®.

The AXIS will be available in diesel and gas configurations with tracks or wheels in early 2023 at independently owned and operated Gravely dealerships in the United States and Canada. A full line of attachments will be offered such as a standard bucket, heavy-duty bucket, 4-in-1 bucket, an auger, pallet forks and trencher, along with many more.

