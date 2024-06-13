Photo: Gravely

Built like a tank and equipped with an endless appetite, the Gravely Ovis 40 RC lets you mow where traditional ride-on mowers shouldn’t – or even couldn’t. Its low center of gravity delivers high expectations which allows its superior traction and track design while still providing the ground clearance needed.



Thanks to its powerful flail-style mowing deck, it chews through any type of tall, overgrown grass – even thick stalks. This is the best way to mow a high, overgrown, slippery incline.