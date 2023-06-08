Gravely Pro-Turn® 100

Put your best foot forward with the power and performance of the PRO-TURN 100.

Every inch is of value on the PRO-TURN 100. Packed with Gravely brand’s time-tested features, this hard-working mower stands up to your toughest jobs.

The 7-gauge, X-Factor® II deck is fabricated from top to bottom, providing industrial-strength peace of mind that’s reinforced with an exclusive limited lifetime warranty.

Our exclusive Constant Belt Tension (CBT) system ensures that belt tension is maintained, keeping the blade tip speed and cutting results consistent.

A full-suspension seat provides added lateral stability and improved durability with vibration control and a four-inch seat slide for all-day comfort.

