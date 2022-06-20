Gravely® Pro-Turn EV Upgrade

The Gravely® Pro-Turn® EV, the first all-day electric commercial zero-turn mower, began rolling onto job sites across the country in 2021. Gravely recently unveiled the upgraded Pro-Turn EV with additional deck sizes to accommodate lawn care professionals in tackling any commercial property. The power-house machine now offers the X-Factor 3® deck design in 48”, 52” and 60” deck sizes with rear and side discharge. The X-factor 3® deck allows for more efficient grass cutting at high speeds and features improvements for easier maintenance.

LEARN MORE HERE!