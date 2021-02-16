Gravely: Pro-Turn EV

Gravely is excited to help meet the demands of commercial landscape contractors by launching the much-anticipated first machine in the industry with all-day electric mowing technology.

The lithium-ion powered Pro-Turn EV offers swappable batteries to let you mow longer. A brushless wheel-drive transmission ensures you get the same level of power you’d expect from a gas-powered model and oversized spindle motors keep the blades from slowing down when the machine hits thick grass.

Learn more at gravely.com.