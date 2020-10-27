Gravely releases new commercial zero-turn mowers

Gravely unveiled the Pro-Turn EV, Pro-Turn 600, Pro-Turn Z and Pro-Turn ZX mowers.

“We’ve redesigned the Gravely lineup with user comfort at the core of every decision,” said Grant Wilson, director of product management. “We’re proud to release several mowers designed to provide all-day comfort.”

The additions include:

Pro-Turn EV is a lithium-ion mower with swappable batteries. A brushless wheel-drive transmission, the same level of power from a gas-powered model and oversized spindle motors keep the blades from slowing down when the machine hits thick grass.

Pro-Turn 600’s Operator Pod System isolates the driver from the machine. The company said high-back seats make users feel like they’re in the machine instead of on the machine. The Pro-Turn 600 also comes with the X-Factor 3 Deck, which has solid steel construction for grass dispersion. The mower features radial tires for better traction on varying landscapes and an easy-to-use height-of-cut dial to adjust the cutting deck in ¼-inch increments.

Pro-Turn Z and ZX have suspension forks that absorb impacts, improve the ride and reduce fatigue with high back seats. The ZX model comes with a new suspension seat, which absorbs the smaller vibrations in addition to the larger impacts. Fabricated decks on these mowers feature a reinforced leading edge for better grass dispersion, and a unique, tubular frame brings a higher level of durability and hillside stability.