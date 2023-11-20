Graze Robotics commercial grade robotic lawn mower available for pre-order

Graze Robotics said its G3 robotic lawn mower is now available for pre-order.

The mower features a wide 60-inch mowing deck with three metal mulching blades that operate at 3,000 RPM. The mower also boasts an 8-hour runtime and is capable of mowing 1.6 acres per hour.

Safety features include a 360-degree optical suite, computer vision technology to detect and avoid obstacles and advanced sensors that allow for mowing on varying terrains. Additionally, the mower comes with an intuitive app for real-time monitoring, adjustments and software updates.

“We are excited to offer our customers an opportunity to be among the first to experience the future of lawn maintenance,” said Logan Fahey, CEO at Graze. “We believe that innovation, combined with sustainability, is the way forward and our new mower is a testament to that.”