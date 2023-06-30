Great Plains Industries reveals ultrasonic flow meter for turf irrigation

Great Plains Industries’ ultrasonic flow meter, AQUAsonic, features an ultrasonic flow sensor and field configurable Q9 computer display. The design features a battery-powered, local display and the ability to measure a flow range of 0.1 to 15 feet per second and plus or minus 2 percent accuracy of the reading.

Ultrasonic technology in flow meters provides a user with low-maintenance ownership, according to the company. The AQUAsonic features no moving, wearable parts which allows for easier winterization. AQUAsonic will monitor and provide warnings on systems, detecting possible leaks or line blockage.

Sizes and fittings offered include:

