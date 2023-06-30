Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Great Plains Industries reveals ultrasonic flow meter for turf irrigation

June 30, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
(Photo: Great Plains Industries)

(Photo: Great Plains Industries)

Great Plains Industries’ ultrasonic flow meter, AQUAsonic, features an ultrasonic flow sensor and field configurable Q9 computer display. The design features a battery-powered, local display and the ability to measure a flow range of 0.1 to 15 feet per second and plus or minus 2 percent accuracy of the reading.

Ultrasonic technology in flow meters provides a user with low-maintenance ownership, according to the company. The AQUAsonic features no moving, wearable parts which allows for easier winterization. AQUAsonic will monitor and provide warnings on systems, detecting possible leaks or line blockage.

Sizes and fittings offered include:

  • Tee housing with NPT or BSP end fittings: 1 inch, 1.5 inches and 2 inches.
  • Tee housing with NPT, BSP, DIN or ANSI Flange: 3 and 4 inches.
  • Aluminum saddle at 6, 8, 10 or 12 inches.

Related Articles

How the irrigation industry met and continues to meet challenges
Irrigation pros share how water management plans benefit their businesses and their clients
A look at the advantages of rain and freeze sensors
Stay safe when preparing to install a water line
This article is tagged with and posted in Irrigation+Water Management

Post a Comment