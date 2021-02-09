Green Group partners with Eastern Turf Maintenance and Loyalty Lawn Care

Green Group, a newly formed turf maintenance startup led by industry veteran Keith Freeman, announced its formation along with two new strategic partnerships with prominent turf management companies: Eastern Turf Maintenance and Loyalty Lawn Care.

“We’re on a mission to reimagine the way lawn care is done while honoring the legacies of respected, well-established brands across the nation,” said Freeman, founder and CEO of Green Group. “We’re choosing to work with the most distinguished turf brands to combine smart employees, best practices and forward-thinking resources to create unparalleled experiences for both employees and customers alike.”

As part of Green Group’s formation, Benjamin Allen, former chief operations officer of LawnAmerica, joined Green Group as regional director.

“Having been a part of a green industry leader that was sold and acquired twice in five years personally, we uniquely understand the challenges with typical transactions from an operational perspective and a human perspective,” said Allen. “Green Group’s partnership model gets things done differently. We are equipped with great people, a solid plan and the trust that we have established throughout our careers.”

All employees from both Eastern Turf Maintenance and Loyalty Lawn Care remain in place, bringing the total number of those employed by Green Group to more than 100. Green Group said the company is currently hiring 20 additional employees. The company’s headquarters, located at 8811 Westgate Park Dr. in Raleigh, N.C., will be home to approximately 60 employees.

“People are the heartbeat of our business, and our vision is to underscore that in all we do, especially as the industry progresses,” said Freeman. “Engaged employees who feel valued create opportunities that drive change for themselves and for the business.”