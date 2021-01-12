Greene County Fertilizer Company: N-Ext Air-8

N-Ext Air-8™ is designed to loosen topsoil and encourage deeper rooting to allow for greater oxygenation of the root zone. By utilizing bio-stimulants and highly oxidizing material at key growth stages, Air-8 gives the “breakthrough” you’ve been looking for in your lawn care program.

Product intended as additive to fertilizer program. Apply at a rate of 6-9 ounces per 1,000 sq. ft. Apply early spring, late fall, or during the growing season. Product safe for use on all turf and soil types.

More information about the N-Ext Air-8™ is available at greenecountyfert.com