Greene County Fertilizer Company: N-Ext RGS™ Soil & Plant Formula

N-Ext RGS™ Soil & Plant Formula is a biological magnifier. It is designed to increase rooting potential and decrease stress caused by heat and drought. The biologically active material contains Humic Acids and Sea Kelp to aid in initial spring green up, to buffer and extend nitrogen release rates, and to add oxygen to the soil profile for greater nutrient uptake. Apply a minimum of twice per year at label rates. Apply in early spring with pre‐emergent application or first nitrogen application. Second application should be with fall fertilizer. Product can be applied year round. Product is safe for use on all turf types and ornamental plants.

More information about the N-Ext RGS™ Soil & Plant Formula is available at greenecountyfert.com