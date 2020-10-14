Greene County Fertilizer kicks off early order program

Greene County Fertilizer Co. has started its Early Order Program for its Turf and Ornamentals business. Now through Dec. 15, lawn care operators can take advantage of savings with different ways to save and earn.

Through the Early Order Program, lawn care customers can save in different ways including discounts, product rebates and early pay discount. Plus, customers will receive payment terms of May 31, 2021, for qualifying orders.

The program includes Prodiamine 4L (Kade), Prodiamine 65 WDG (Kade), Dithiopyr L, Triad Select, Halo 75 WDG Select, Rometsol MSM, Rometsol MSM, Meso 4SC Select, GlyPhoSel Pro 41, Bifen 7.9F Select, Imidacloprid 2F Select T/I, Azoxy 2SC, Propiconazole 14.3 Select and Defoamer Select.

“At Greene County Fertilizer Co., we are committed to being an all-encompassing resource for your lawn care company,” said John Perry, CEO/Founder. “We have enhanced our chemical lineup to provide more quality products to solve any problems a lawn may throw at you. Our goal is to be your one-stop shop for B2B fertilizers and chemicals. We are proud to be able to offer our customers leading edge customer service, flexible terms, and of course, game-changing products for your business.”

To learn more about the Greene County Fertilizer Company Early Order Program, contact your account representative or visit greenecountyfert.com/early-order-program/