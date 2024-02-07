Greenwise Organic Lawn Care merges with The Green Team of Wisconsin

|
The partnership expands Greenwise's service area to the Milwaukee market.

Greenwise Organic Lawn Care of Evanston, Ill., recently merged with The Green Team of Wisconsin. The partnership expands Greenwise’s service area to the Milwaukee market, increasing the reach of its organic and sustainable service offering.

“We are excited to expand our reach to the Milwaukee area. In bringing together our two companies, we are doubling down on our commitment to innovating in the landscape industry,” said Austin Hall, president & owner of Greenwise. “We look forward to serving the Milwaukee community with a focus on high-quality service and safety for people, pets and the environment.”

Founded in 2007 by Bradley Blaeser, The Green Team provides natural lawn care, landscape maintenance and landscape design-build services to residential, commercial and municipal clients. Bradley has joined the Greenwise team and will continue to work with both new and existing clients.

‍“When I started The Green Team of Wisconsin in 2007, I set out to build a team that would provide innovative eco-conscious landscape services,” said Blaeser. “In joining Greenwise, we are stronger than ever and well positioned to continue to increase our service offerings and expertise.”

Greenwise plans on continuing to expand its presence in the Midwest and other regions through partnerships with leading organic and sustainable lawn and landscape service providers.

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

