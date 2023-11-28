Greenworks adds new model options to the OptimusZ Range lineup

Greenworks introduced new models under the OptimusZ range at the 2023 Equip Exposition.

The OptimusZ Range currently consists of:

48-, 52- and 60-inch ride-on platforms with 18 kWh and 24 kWh batteries.

32- and 36-inch compact stand-on platforms with 8 kWh batteries.

48-, 52- and 60-inch large stand-on platforms with 18 kWh and 24 kWh batteries.

The extended OptimusZ Range includes a selection of zero-turn riding mowers including:

48-, 52- and 60-inch ride-on platforms with 8 kWh batteries.

72-inch ride-on with a 36 kWh battery.

Both new models come with a versatile dump bed.

Greenworks also expands its product portfolio to cater to the prosumer market by introducing the OptimusZ ride-on lineup. The ride-on machines are powered by a commercial grade 8 kWh battery featuring LFP technology. The constant 19k FPM blade tip speed allows for strong cut quality and the adjustable 10 mph cutting speed provides precise control over mowing tasks.

The built-in 3 kWh charger ensures a 2.5-hour charge time, ample for mowing up to seven acres, according to the company.

OptimusZ Commercial Line includes the new 72-inch, 36 kWh OptimusZ ride-on zero-turn riding mower. This powerhouse is driven by an impressive 36 kWh battery, equivalent to 99 horsepower, and LFP technology, that delivers runtimes of up to eight hours on a single charge, mowing up to 32 acres.

The constant 19k FPM blade tip speed and the electric deck lift system, combined with the commercial-grade rear discharging deck, ensure precision. Users can stay in control with real-time 4G/GPS connectivity and take advantage of the glove-safe touchscreen with predownloaded languages and adjustable motor control. It also features cutting speeds of up to 14 mph, users can complete tasks in record time.