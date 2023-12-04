Greenworks to offer a variety of charging solutions with new ChargeLink system

The new ChargeLink battery charging system from Greenworks features five charging solutions to assist landscapers with battery-operated equipment.

The charging solutions include:

ChargeLink: The charging caddy is capable of accommodating six batteries simultaneously. According to the company, the ChargeLink is different than traditional daisy-chaining methods as the ChargeLink caddy can connect to multiple units.

MultipleZ Charger: This charger enables simultaneous charging for multiple OptimusZ zero-turn mowers. The 240-volt 50A input provides a full charge in just nine hours, according to the company. Up to three OptimusZ mowers can charge overnight and the unit features an intuitive on-board screen displaying charge levels.

Shop Charger: The Shop Charger from Greenworks allows landscapers to charge up to 60 batteries overnight from a single outlet. The charger’s modular system can scale up to 10 caddies, offering flexibility and efficiency.

ETO Platform: Designed to work seamlessly with the OptimusZ battery, the ETO Platform offers quick and convenient field charging for handheld batteries. It securely attaches to OptimusZ mowers, allowing rapid charging with up to six 4.0 Ah batteries from zero to 100 percent in just 60 minutes, according to the company.

Energy Box: The Energy Box offers fast charging for handheld batteries and OptimusZ mowers on the go. Equipped with built-in 4G/GPS monitoring, a 120-volt 20A AC output, a 16.2 kWh capacity, two 2 kW ChargeLink outputs and two 6 kW zero-turn mower outputs.

The ChargeLink system is expected to hit the market in 2024.