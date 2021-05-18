GroundWorx launches commercial service platform

GroundWorx launches its GX-1 Platform subscription service for commercial services on its website and on its mobile app. This platform is designed to help turf managers understand the conditions on sports fields, city parks, universities, resorts and more.

In February, GroundWorx launched the GX-1 Platform in North America, a machine learning and AI turf management platform that powers proprietary soil sensors and next-gen micro weather stations.

“We are excited to launch the commercial landscaping side of our business and begin to work with national and regional distributors, landscaping companies, city municipalities and key regional partners,” said the company’s CEO, Brad David. “Our long-life battery, advanced wireless antennas, patent-pending pinpoint GPS technology and depth adjustability make our GX-1A sensors perfect for all things turf.”

For commercial properties, GroundWorx said companies can deploy a handful of sensors or scale to thousands of locations, all mapped within the technology with an accuracy of +/- 10 cm. Properties such as universities and resorts can add a micro weather station that brings weather data to the facility. GroundWorx said the company is also developing a handheld spot-check device, with the entire platform utilizing machine learning and AI technologies, providing predictive analytics for turf managers to make informed decisions.

“The launch of GroundWorx Commercial is exciting for what it offers professionals in this sector,” David Wilson, GroundWorx master agent, said. “Important soil data is delivered in real-time, from all locations you choose, directly to your phone and computer. It provides certainty of actual conditions, time, and travel savings and optimizes irrigation use. Managers can also set their custom alert and react to the notifications by deploying team members via the app through seamless task assignment.”