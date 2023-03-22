Spring is here, folks. While we had a little snow in Dayton, Ohio, this past week, we also have daffodils and tulips starting to poke out of the ground, lawn care applications starting at Grunder Green and spring cleanups have been on the production schedule now for weeks.

Another sign that spring is here at Grunder Landscaping? Our website traffic is up and the pace of new leads coming to our sales team has increased too. We hit a company record for revenue in 2022 and have an ambitious goal for 2023 too. To reach that goal, our sales team needs to stay on track and prepare to hit their individual goals right from the start.

Our sales team at Grunder Landscaping runs the gamut on experience. We have experienced green-industry sales pros, sales pros who have joined our team from other industries and sales pros who have moved into sales from production positions. Each of them has their own unique talents and strengths when selling, but as a company, it’s also important that we’re setting each of them up for success from the start, no matter their background going into this season.

That starts with having a process for salespeople to follow to make their jobs easier and allow them to focus on what they do best: building relationships with clients and closing sales. The goal of a sales process is to keep it simple and make it clear so that salespeople, especially those new to the role, understand what comes next and can guide clients through a seamless sale.

11 steps for sales

At Grunder, we follow 11 steps for sales:

Answer the phone Set the appointment Prepare Go to the appointment Quote the work Present Your proposal Follow up Seal the deal Complete the job Survey the client Stay in touch

These steps are a guide: we expect our sales team to think and use common sense too. Our team operates on Aspire and the software guides these steps. Then we use our weekly sales meetings to check the progress of the team. Having this system in place helps us to stay on track and it helps our sales team to reach their own goals. Ultimately, it benefits us all: as a company, we can ensure a consistent experience for clients no matter who they work with and our sales team can hit their goals for the year and earn their commissions.

Do you have a sales process your team is following? If not, join us at the end of this month for our Virtual Sales Bootcamp. In it, I’ll go into more detail on each step of the process so that you can mimic it at your company. Legendary green industry sales professional Chris Psencik will join me to share our tips for salespeople as we begin spring. This event is a great way to refresh your sales skills or to help start new salespeople off on the right foot this year. I hope you’ll join us online!