Grow with Grunder: How sharing goals can get your team to buy into your company’s future

July 6, 2022
Marty Grunder, CEO of the Grow Group and president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co., explains that one of the keys to get your team members excited and invested in the future of the company is to share information with them. Grunder will also be hosting a free virtual event where for one-hour, he will go one by one through your questions to give you answers that can help you finish the year strong, set up to hit your goals in 2023, and prepare for the next step in your big plans. The event will take place at 3 p.m. EDT on July 13, 2022. For more information and to register visit here.

