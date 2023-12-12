Transparency with our entire team at Grunder Landscaping Co. (GLC) has been something that has dramatically improved our company culture since we implemented what we call our monthly Grow Meeting. As part of this meeting, we share financial information, key performance indicators, and plans and goals with our team.

Sharing information with your team can be intimidating. We want the team to be informed, but we also want them to understand how they can impact the metrics they’re seeing. If we share every metric we have, we risk confusing the team on priorities and overwhelming the team with information that might not be actionable. So, we prioritize sharing:

Plans for the Future

As leaders, we’re at the front of the bus. We can see where we’re headed because we have a good view of the road ahead. We share our plans for what is coming so that our team can see what opportunities we may have for them as we continue to grow. We want our team to be excited about our growth, and that’s only possible if they know what’s coming.

Metrics that They Impact

We share metrics with the team during this meeting, but we focus on the ones that are simple to understand and that the entire team has an impact on.

We have dials set up on our dashboards that track our team’s progress on the metrics our production and admin team’s bonus is tied to, onsite time and direct labor hours. We take the time to explain how this bonus program works to our team, and they understand how the work they do each day impacts if they get a bonus and what amount they might receive.

Internal Opportunities

If we have any job openings, we share them internally first. Our team members may be interested in applying for a lateral move or promotion, or they may know someone who would be a fit for the job we have.

It’s difficult to decide how much information to share, and many leadership teams fear that the information they share may be used against them if a team member leaves. At Grow! 2024 on Feb. 6-8, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Seth Pflum, GLC’s President & COO, will share how he has led the charge on creating these meetings, how he decides what information to share with the team and what he’s done to make the information we do share easy for the entire team to understand. It’ll be a great breakout session for anyone looking for ideas on how to share information to make their teams more efficient and engaged.