Grow with Grunder: Put your marketing materials to work for your business

Organic leads coming into Grunder Landscaping Co. slowed in 2023 compared to what we saw in the past three years. I know from speaking with our peer group members that companies across the country are facing the same challenge. As our sales team fights to hit their goals, we’ve renewed our focus on marketing efforts to make sure we’re dialed in.

I’m excited that at Grow! 2024 Feb. 6-8 in Des Moines, Iowa, Emily Lindley from our team at The Grow Group and Grunder Landscaping Co. will lead a session where she shares her strategy for printed materials, what she includes on them and why and what we’re using them for at GLC as we continue to drive leads and replenish our sales backlog.

Emily holds a degree from Miami University’s Farmer School of Business. Before joining our team at The Grow Group more than five years ago, she worked in public relations and corporate communications at a large health insurer. In her role with us, she oversees our content strategy, sets the agendas for our events and manages the marketing at Grunder Landscaping Co.

At Grow!, she’s going to share the strategies you can use to make your marketing more effective in her session, “The Anatomy of Printed Materials.” She’ll go into more detail about the following:

1. Filter your message

What does your audience care about? Our ideal audience doesn’t speak the same language we do as landscape professionals. At Grunder Landscaping Co., our ideal clients are people who enjoy not doing their landscaping on their own.

While some of them may know a thing or two about plants or landscape construction, most of them just want reassurance that we will do the work the right way and that it will look good when it’s done.

So, our marketing needs to speak to these people and talk about what they care about. That means our messaging focuses more on the end result, the experience and the functionality of different features. When we do talk about the process or the materials, we use a common language anyone would understand.

2. Have a clear CTA

A clear call to action, or CTA, improves the performance of your marketing efforts because it tells people what you want them to do next.

Bonus tip: some of your clients may prefer to call and speak to someone, while others might prefer an online form. Make it easy for your clients to do business with you using their preferred communication method.

3. Outdo the competition

You won’t be the only landscaping company mailing postcards, so how do you make yours stand out? Professional-looking marketing materials set the tone for the type of company your prospects can expect to work with.

Some elements that can elevate how your materials look:

Large, clear images of work you’ve done.

Concise text that’s easy to skim.

Design elements that are consistent with your brand.

Making your printed pieces stand out from the competition can help you draw more attention, and therefore, more leads. We’ve put together some examples of the materials we use at Grunder Landscaping Co., so you can see what they look like. Head to our lead generation page to download them.

I hope you’re already signed up to join us at Grow! 2024 Feb. 6-8, but if you aren’t, what are you waiting for? We have a fantastic event planned and can’t wait to see so many faces (both new and familiar) at this event.

The community that joins us each year is really special for their willingness to share new ideas and commitment to learning and getting better. Will you be part of it? GrowGroupInc.com/Grow-2024.