Can you believe we’re already halfway through 2023? It’s been a wild ride so far, and from what we’re seeing and hearing from our ACE Peer Group members, leads don’t seem to be flowing as freely as they used to. But hey, we’re all about focusing on what we can control, right? That’s why today, I want to talk about a classic sales move that never fails: the referral.

Let me tell you, there’s nothing quite like referrals when it comes to getting new clients. Trust me, we’ve built our success on them. Referred prospects come with a better understanding of what to expect, plus they have someone they trust vouching for us. It’s like they prequalify themselves as future clients.

In our line of work, where relationships and reputation are everything, Grunder Landscaping Co. is a shining example. A whopping 75 percent of our business comes from referrals by our loyal clients. That should be no surprise after nearly four decades of delivering top-notch service.

Golden moments with golden clients

Now, here’s the big question for you: Do you have a system in place to ask for MORE referrals? It might shock you, but a study by Dale Carnegie found that a mind-blowing 91 percent of customers would gladly give referrals if someone just asked. And get this, only 11 percent of salespeople bother to ask!

As our ACE Facilitator, Jim Cali, always says, “You don’t get what you don’t ask for.”

So, here’s the deal. Take advantage of those golden moments when you’re with a happy client or checking out their property. Ask them if they know anyone who could benefit from your service.

If you really want to make referral-seeking a thing at your company, make it a regular item on your sales meeting agendas and management meetings. Track the number of referrals you get each week and keep it on everyone’s radar until it becomes second nature.

Missed opportunity

But here’s the thing: if you’re not getting those client referrals, it’s time to dig deeper and figure out why. Maybe you’re just not asking, or perhaps there’s a bigger issue hiding under the surface that needs fixing. Don’t let that opportunity slip through your fingers.

Oh, and I can’t forget to ask: How are you doing with team member referrals? Seriously, there’s no better way to find top-notch talent. If you’re not getting those team member referrals, something’s up, and you need to get to the bottom of it.

In a nutshell, sales success isn’t just about showing off what you’ve got. It’s about mastering the art of referrals and leveraging that power to unlock unparalleled growth and success. So go ahead, tap into that potential, and watch the magic unfold with a killer referral strategy.