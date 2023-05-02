Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Grow with Grunder: Why it’s time to renew your focus on relationships with clients

May 2, 2023 -  By
Marty Grunder, CEO and president of The Grow Group and Grunder Landscaping Co., shares why it’s important to nurture your relationships with your clients. Grunder reiterates that people will do business with companies they know, like and trust. Don’t forget to sign up for the NALP Field Trip, June 6-7 in Atlanta, Ga. Attendees take a deep dive into Russell Landscape‘s operations and how to adapt some of the operation’s processes to their operations.

Marty Grunder

About the Author:

Marty Grunder is president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group, based in Dayton, Ohio.

