Growth Summit Spotlight: FMC

FMC Professional Solutions understands that Lawn Care Operators trust our products when their reputation is on the line. The FMC portfolio has stayed abreast on the current trends in the industry which is why our products create value for the LCO as well as provide significant opportunities for add-on service opportunities. For best in class sedge control, Dismiss NXT® offers yellow nutsedge control with proven tuber reduction to reduce the likelihood of future outbreaks. Solitare® WSL herbicide provides a cost-effective and efficient way to control broadleaf weeds and grassy weeds and sedges all in one product!

LEARN MORE HERE!