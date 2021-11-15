Growth Summit Spotlight: Turfco

For 100 years, the founding family of Turfco has been designing and manufacturing heavy-duty turf maintenance equipment for lawn care professionals. Turfco’s number one focus is helping contractors work through labor shortages, increase their productivity and be more profitable. Turfco products include aerators, sprayers/spreaders and debris blowers that are known across the landscape industry for their durability, performance, intuitive operation and built-in efficiency. Turfco Direct offers contractors one-on-one customer support with knowledgeable technicians, 24-hour online purchases for equipment and parts, and guaranteed next-day air orders. Orders received by 2 p.m. CST are shipped the same day.

For more information, call 800-679-8201 or visit www.turfcodirect.com.