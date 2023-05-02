Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Hannay Reels debuts new MS-1000 spray reel for tighter spaces

May 2, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Please Fill Out The Following Fields.

Hannay Reels MS-1000 includes features that allow the reel to fit in tight spaces. (Photo: Hannay Reels)

Hannay Reels unveils its MS-1000 spray reel. The company said this new spray reel is designed for general spray operations and more.

Features include mounting holes inside the reel to allow the reel to fit in smaller areas and tight spaces. A short knob provides access to the crank handle.

The MS-1000 reel is designed to handle 3/8-inch hoses and will come with a field-installable pink lock for a smaller footprint and increased versatility.

Related Articles

Why everything you know about spraying products bears repeating — again
Hilltip’s new deicing sprayers feature electric-driven high-flow pumps
Best practices for tank mixing to ensure sprayers and spreader-sprayers success
Milwaukee Tool launches interchangeable tank system, backpack sprayer
This article is tagged with , and posted in Turf+Ornamental Care

Post a Comment