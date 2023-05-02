Hannay Reels debuts new MS-1000 spray reel for tighter spaces

Hannay Reels unveils its MS-1000 spray reel. The company said this new spray reel is designed for general spray operations and more.

Features include mounting holes inside the reel to allow the reel to fit in smaller areas and tight spaces. A short knob provides access to the crank handle.

The MS-1000 reel is designed to handle 3/8-inch hoses and will come with a field-installable pink lock for a smaller footprint and increased versatility.