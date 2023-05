Hannay Reels: MS-1000

The durable and reliable Hannay 1000 Series compact manual rewind reels are ideal for landscape applications like pressure washing, washdown and general spray operations. The MS-1000 is designed with a compact footprint to fit in tight spaces, and it’s built to handle single 1/4″, 3/8″ or 1/2″ I.D. hose. The MS-1000 is always working when you need it.

Learn more.