Hanook intros trailer tire

Hankook Tire has entered the trailer tire segment by adding trailer offerings to its lineup.

Hankook will now offer the Vantra Trailer tire that will fit most popular trailer applications and high-load variant Vantra Trailer TH31. The Vantra Trailer tire incorporates trailer-specific tread technology such as decoupling grooves located at shoulder sections for improved traction in all road conditions.

The Vantra Trailer will be released in nine sizes, while the Vantra Trailer for high loads (TH31) will be released in three sizes. The products are built to perform on vehicles such as campers, fifth-wheel trailers, travel trailers, flatbed/hauling trailers, boat trailers and horse trailers. They are engineered to deliver durability and stability under heavy-duty conditions.

The Vantra Trailer features a high stiffness pattern block and decoupling grooves optimized for heavy-duty performance. Its structure is built for enhanced durability and stability as well as improved traction in all road conditions.

The Vantra Trailer for high loads (TH31) is designed with a main zigzag groove that provides traction and water drainage under various road conditions, as well as asymmetric grooves that helps eject stones. The tire also features an all-steel radial structure for durability as well as a new compound mixing system called Innovation Mixing System (IMS) that minimizes disconnection of polymer chains and oxidation for enhanced durability.

“We’re committed to offering tire products that enable consumers to enjoy the freedom of the open,” said Curtis Brison, vice president of passenger car and light truck sales. “We are eager to enter this segment and look forward to serving the market with our new and innovative Vantra Trailer products.”