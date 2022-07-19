Hardscape Solutions: A collaborative vision

Location: Barrington Hills, Ill.

Company: Grant & Power Landscaping

The client approached Grant & Power Landscaping wanting a renovation and upgrade to their existing outdoor living space. Grant & Power completed the project over two months, beginning in October. The time of year the project started presented a challenge to crews. The property is located northwest of Chicago.

Grant & Power removed the original patio and replaced it with one constructed of Fond du Lac flagstone, mortared over new concrete.

The client requested a heated patio, which was tricky for Project Manager Shawn Pawlak and his crew to execute.

“The heating element created a challenge because it’s not like you can just slam stone down and crush a wire,” Pawlak says. “We had to coordinate meticulously with the electrician so that we didn’t damage any of his work.”

Grant & Power constructed a separate firepit patio, utilizing the same flagstone. Another notable detail is a unique bar table constructed out of wood and two aqua blue boulders. Pawlak says the client, who is an

engineer, was hands-on throughout the design/build process.

“There were a lot of little cool things that came about because it wasn’t just us being the visionaries. The homeowner was certainly a visionary too,” Pawlak says. “I feel like when you have someone that trusts your vision but also has some of that vision, that makes the project turn out better.”

Grant & Power won a silver award in the 2021 National Association of Landscape Professionals Awards of Excellence program for this project.

The clients wanted a rustic outdoor space to entertain large gatherings of friends and family.

Grant & Power left the large flagstone in its irregular shape, creating an informal look that the client desired.

The porch features new electric retractable screens and infrared heaters mounted on the ceiling. In addition to the heated flagstone floor, those amenities make the patio usable year-round.

Grant & Power sought to maintain the natural setting of the backyard as the project features a large, wooded area. Shawn Pawlak, project manager, says the home’s secluded location adds to the rustic, country-like feel of the design.