Hardscape Solutions: Gratefully Gatsby

Company: Lifescape Colorado

Location: Denver

The owners of this 1920s Tudor-style home in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood wanted to maximize their backyard space for frequent and lively activity.

As it turns out, Lifescape Colorado had renovated the property two decades prior.

“(When) the new homeowners learned we did the original landscape renovation, they called us to update the backyard space,” says LeAnn Ostheimer, Lifescape’s executive vice president of design/build. “The existing space felt small, especially considering how the plants matured and took up additional space.”

Large trees planted too close to the home’s foundation posed a challenge, and a mix of sun and shade meant there were multiple microclimates. Additionally, the team had to tear down an entire fence for better access from the alleyway.

“Due to close proximity to neighbors, we adjusted our project schedule and regularly cleaned the dust from the demo,” Ostheimer says.

By removing existing plant material and hardscape, the landscape was opened up to appear three times its original size. A mix of modern Mirage tile and classic brick plus circular and square elements create a contemporary oasis. Following the project’s completion, Lifescape Colorado took over maintenance on the property.

The project won Lifescape Colorado a 2020 Gold Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

The view from the elevated outdoor fireplace captures the blue-toned Mirage tile and red flagstone accents.

A bird’s-eye view of the many distinct areas of the property, which is maintained weekly. Here, you can see the double-cutting of the turf to ensure an even cut.

The meticulous edging of the turf around the pavers and other hardscapes requires extra care so debris doesn’t end up in the water feature.

With a detailed weekly management program, the Lifescape Colorado team takes care to show no signs of their visit on the paver and tile areas.

The clients wanted an outdoor space to match the design of their Tudor-style home and to provide ample entertaining space, with a hands-off maintenance approach.

A before shot of the preexisting privet hedges, which require hand pruning and shearing to feel cohesive with the new design.

The team uses nets, skimmers and organic algaecide weekly to keep the water in the custom copper fountain as clean as possible.

The view from the pergola captures the trees and plantings around the lawn’s edge. These plants are tended to weekly, including an integrated pest management program.

A view of multiple hardscape elements: the pergola and dining space, table tennis setup, outdoor kitchen and bar, and elevated outdoor fireplace and pavers.

A view of the outdoor kitchen and bar in the foreground with the elevated outdoor fireplace and seating area in the background.