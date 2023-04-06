Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Hardscape Solutions: Lakeside livin’

April 6, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Location: South Lyon, Mich. 

Company: Todd’s Services

Access to this lakeside property was a consistent challenge for Ryan Dinius, landscape designer for Todd’s Services in Hamburg, Mich., and his team.

An open lot on the eastern side of the property allowed crews to stage materials close by during the first phase of construction. 

“That was a saving grace as far as being able to perform the project,” he says. “We did most of the lakefront work before the second phase, which included some hardscaping on the mid-tier patio down by the lake.”

Midway through the project, construction began on a saltwater pool in the middle of the backyard, restricting access to the lakefront. That led to a second phase for Dinius and
the company, which included work closer
to the home.

Construction during phase two included the installation of a covered pavilion and a water feature with large dolomite stones from a Michigan quarry — which Dinius says was a request from the client.

Later in the project, Dinius says, construction began on the vacant lot crews used to stage materials, completely cutting off access for larger materials and equipment.

“That made things interesting,” he says. “We, for the most part, get all the heavy-duty stuff done. Then towards the final stages, it was mostly plantings and touch-up stuff, which we had to do by hand because our access was pretty much cut off.”

The project earned Todd’s Services a Silver Award from the 2022 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

Please Fill Out The Following Fields.

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

Todd’s Services completed this project in several phases as crews had restricted access to the backyard area.

(Photo: Courtesy of Todd’s Services)

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

A before picture shows the challenging terrain Todd’s Services had to manage as construction played out. 

(Photo: Courtesy of Todd’s Services)

(Photo: Courtesy of Todd’s Services)

The clients wanted to direct guests to their porch and backyard, says Ryan Dinius, landscape designer for Todd’s Services. Crews accomplished that goal with a brick paver walkway that cuts through the driveway.

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

The client requested an extensive outdoor living space in an outdoor pavilion with screens to close off the area from the outdoors.

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

Crews built a cedar pavilion with vinyl screens to close off the many amenities, including a kitchen and bar.

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

Todd’s Services worked alongside a pool contractor to install a dolomite grotto water feature that serves as a jumping platform and a waterfall.

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

(Photo courtesy of Todd’s Services)

Dinius says his crew took a conservative approach to outdoor lighting, using light fixtures as a wayfinding solution under stairs.

Related Articles

How I developed a marketing plan and strategy for my lawn care business
Tips for successfully managing Poa annua in lawns
Step by Step: How to have a successful mulch installation
Recommender: What’s the No. 1 thing pros should know about working with distributors?
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Current Issue, Design/Build+Installation, From the Magazine, Hardscape Solutions
Rob DiFranco

About the Author:

Rob DiFranco is Landscape Management's associate editor. A 2018 graduate of Kent State University, DiFranco holds a bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to Landscape Management, DiFranco was a reporter for The Morning Journal in Lorain, Ohio.

Post a Comment