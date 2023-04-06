Hardscape Solutions: Lakeside livin’

Location: South Lyon, Mich.

Company: Todd’s Services

Access to this lakeside property was a consistent challenge for Ryan Dinius, landscape designer for Todd’s Services in Hamburg, Mich., and his team.

An open lot on the eastern side of the property allowed crews to stage materials close by during the first phase of construction.

“That was a saving grace as far as being able to perform the project,” he says. “We did most of the lakefront work before the second phase, which included some hardscaping on the mid-tier patio down by the lake.”

Midway through the project, construction began on a saltwater pool in the middle of the backyard, restricting access to the lakefront. That led to a second phase for Dinius and

the company, which included work closer

to the home.

Construction during phase two included the installation of a covered pavilion and a water feature with large dolomite stones from a Michigan quarry — which Dinius says was a request from the client.

Later in the project, Dinius says, construction began on the vacant lot crews used to stage materials, completely cutting off access for larger materials and equipment.

“That made things interesting,” he says. “We, for the most part, get all the heavy-duty stuff done. Then towards the final stages, it was mostly plantings and touch-up stuff, which we had to do by hand because our access was pretty much cut off.”

The project earned Todd’s Services a Silver Award from the 2022 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

Todd’s Services completed this project in several phases as crews had restricted access to the backyard area.

A before picture shows the challenging terrain Todd’s Services had to manage as construction played out.

The clients wanted to direct guests to their porch and backyard, says Ryan Dinius, landscape designer for Todd’s Services. Crews accomplished that goal with a brick paver walkway that cuts through the driveway.

The client requested an extensive outdoor living space in an outdoor pavilion with screens to close off the area from the outdoors.

Crews built a cedar pavilion with vinyl screens to close off the many amenities, including a kitchen and bar.

Todd’s Services worked alongside a pool contractor to install a dolomite grotto water feature that serves as a jumping platform and a waterfall.

Dinius says his crew took a conservative approach to outdoor lighting, using light fixtures as a wayfinding solution under stairs.