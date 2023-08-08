Hardscape Solutions: Making a connection

LOCATION: Winnetka, Ill.

COMPANY: Chalet

Chalet worked with an existing client to transform the backyard and connect it to the client’s guest home directly behind this property. The client wanted an oasis with a terrace to entertain guests and friends.

The property suffered from poor drainage because it pitches from north to south, so water collected along the southern border. During construction, Chalet crews discovered large chunks of plywood, asphalt, bricks and stones.

To remedy the drainage issues, Chalet created a large bioswale in the southern portion of the property to collect and filter stormwater. Crews also had to renovate the back lawn to remove 8 inches of clay soil and debris and add more than 200 cubic yards of topsoil to help the turf properly establish.

“One of the big tests was transplanting the existing large arborvitae hedges from one side to the other side of the property,” says Luis Mata, maintenance operations manager for Chalet.

The Chalet team installed a 12-foot-deep concrete foundation to support the property’s elevated brick and limestone terrace with an outdoor kitchen. The terrace features a drinking fountain for the client’s dogs. The client’s outdoor space also features a dog bath with warm water.

“Their dogs are very important to them,” Mata says. “Everything we do, we just to have to consider how this may affect the dogs.”

Access was an additional challenge. The client’s driveway provided the only way to enter the backyard. Crews put down the protective fabric, plywood and 2 inches of sand to avoid damaging the driveway with equipment, including Takeuchi mini excavators.

Other details include a custom-built wrought-iron fence that surrounds the property. A bluestone walkway connects the main home to the guest house.

Chalet won a Gold Award from the 2022 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program for this project.

Colorful planting beds border the edges of the property.

Crews removed between 6 to 8 inches of compacted soil and debris and replaced it with fresh topsoil to establish the new back lawn.

A border of perennials replaced the underperforming strip of lawn along the street.

A bluestone walkway meanders through the backyard and connects the main property to the client’s guest property.

Chalet created large, mortared brick walls to accommodate the grade changes in the backyard.

A before photo shows the previous patio, which was unsuitable for large gatherings.

Crews transplanted a hedge of large arborvitae to a different area of the property as the design connected the client’s guest home to the main home.

A before photo shows the previous front lawn.

To retain the 48-inch drop in grade when building the terrace, Chalet installed concrete footings and walls with mortared brick.

More preparation of the terrace during installation.

Crews backfilled the terrace with pea gravel and drain tile to help relieve pressure on the concrete walls.