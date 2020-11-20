Hardscape Solutions: Site for a stroll

Company: Goldberg & Rodler

Location: West Islip, N.Y.

Catholic Health Services of Long Island selected Goldberg & Rodler for this project, located near a nursing home and rehabilitation care facility. The design elements highlight the beach environment of Fire Island.

The project includes walkways with subtle slopes, a water feature with a shallow pond, a stream with fish and a three-tiered waterfall.

“We wanted them to be able to utilize the space for passive and active recreation,” says Nick Onesto, landscape designer, Goldberg & Rodler.

Long Island boulders provided sculptural elements for the project. Goldberg & Rodler also used Kichler Lighting and Unilock Brussels Block pavers and incorporated religious sculptures throughout the landscaping, which the client requested.

Challenges to the project included making the walking path accessible for those with disabilities with as many exits and entry locations as possible.

“It was essential that a user would not be able to be lost within the design,” Onesto says. “If you design for people with dementia, you really want things to be cyclical and be able to go around and not have any dead ends, pinch points or trap points for the users.”

This project earned Goldberg & Rodler a 2019 Silver Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

An angel overlooks the waterfall and pond.

This before photo shows the underutilized lawn area.

An overhead look at the location of the project before construction.

The stroll garden takes shape after crews poured the concrete. Crews buried an overhead electric line during the project.

The stroll garden features many entrances and exits as a safety protocol because some patients from the nearby nursing home suffer from dementia.

Boulders and stone surround the three-tiered waterfall and pond to give them a natural feel. Goldberg & Rodler developed custom-blend gravel of crushed Long Island pebbles, salt and pepper gravel and light and dark quartz.

Long Island boulders and stones shape the pond. The Long Island boulders and gravel reflect the beachy, marine environment of Fire Island.

Religious statues such as this one near the reflecting pool accent the garden. Long Island boulders surround the pool and an evergreen hedge provides privacy.

Coolaroo canvas sunshades keep the benches throughout the garden out of the sun.

The site is near the ocean and is susceptible to storm tidal surges. Since the garden is susceptible to flooding, all plantings needed to be saltwater tolerant and resistant.

A slight incline gives users, which include nursing home rehabilitation patients, a bit of resistance while walking through the garden.

The project’s native stone and boulders helped celebrate the marine ecosystem of Fire Island.