Hardscape Solutions: Upgraded space

May 10, 2022 -  By
Location: Kansas City, Mo. 
Company: Hermes Landscaping

The Linda Hall Library is devoted to the history of science, engineering and technology. The library worked with Hermes Landscaping to transform the property’s aging courtyard into a functional outdoor space for study. The library staff wanted to honor the first chairman of the library’s board of trustees, Paul. D. Bartlett, and his wife, Joan.

The project includes bluestone pavers, limestone accents, a commissioned sextant sculpture from Eligius Bronze as a focal point, custom sconces from Keller Metal Works, handrails from Austin Iron Works on the steps, copper awning at the building’s entry and a bronze dedication medallion.

Hermes worked with Austin Iron Works to restore the 1800s-era iron gate in the courtyard using hot-dip galvanization and marine-grade paint. Additional details include cast-stone urns and pedestals throughout the courtyard.

Hermes discovered issues with stormwater collecting at the back of the original patio. To address this, the company installed a new underdrainage system to remove stormwater from the patio surface. Crews also demolished the failing drainage structure and re-poured the steps.

Hermes also upgraded the courtyard’s electrical system and installed Unique Lighting Systems LED lighting accents.

Crews also installed new landscaping and a Rain Bird irrigation system to optimize watering evergreen plants, flowering shrubs and perennials in the courtyard.

The project won Hermes Landscaping a Gold Award from the 2021 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

Hermes selected indirect LED landscape and hardscape lighting from Unique Lighting Systems to coordinate with the librarys interior lighting.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

In this before photo, existing paving deteriorated in the Linda Hall Library courtyard, creating unsafe walking surfaces. The concrete slab under the patio pavers and bluestone on steps suffered from years of neglect, salt use and standing stormwater.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

This view from inside the adjacent hallway overlooks the courtyard.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

Hermes demolished the courtyard patio area before installing a new subdrainage system in this before photo.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

In this before photo, crews poured a concrete slab with slot drains to create a subbase to support a new pea gravel drainage layer under the custom-cut bluestone patio flooring. CMU block walls provide a base for stone masonry seat walls with custom cast stone caps.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

Crews matched the concrete sidewalks to the existing sidewalk leading up to the propertys iron gates.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

The client wanted Hermes Landscaping to repurpose an iron gate imported from Paris. Rust covered the gates. Hermes worked with Austin Iron Works to weld new steel plates, sandblast the surface of the gates, hot-dip galvanize and paint the gates in a marine-grade finish.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

Natural stone masonry seat walls with cast stone capes provide a warm, comfortable look that invites guests and visitors to sit and enjoy the beauty of the courtyard.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

Hermes commissioned the bronze dedication medallion, created from an original stone family crest hanging over a fireplace in the library. Artists used 3D photography and modeling to create the high-definition mold to cast the 300-pound medallion.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

Masons created custom-cut bluestone steps and landings and integrated LED lighting.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

The client specified one color for all metal components, which helped unify the design and complement the Bluestone pavers. Metal components include handrails, anodized window frames and new handmade sconces.

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

(Photo: Aaron Leimkuehler)

Details in the courtyard include evergreen plants, flowering shrubs and perennials contrast the Haddenstone planters on raised pedestals, native stone seat walls and brick walls.

