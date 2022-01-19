Hardscapes Solutions: On solid ground

LOCATION: Cockeysville, Md.



COMPANY: Lehnhoff’s Landscaping

This project evolved from an original landscape lighting repair and pathway to an outdoor wine cellar to a project to make the property’s backyard more functional for the family. The existing deck was also failing, says Robert Lehnhoff, owner of Lehnhoff’s Landscaping in White Marsh, Md.

“The way the family wanted to use the property presented new challenges to make it more functional,” he says.

Access to the backyard was steep and limited. Lehnhoff estimates crews moved about 100 cubic yards of soil to create temporary access roads to get the Bobcat skid-steers and excavators to the project. Lehnhoff’s Landscaping added a thumb attachment to its Bobcat E50 to place boulders that weighed between 2,000 and 6,000 pounds on a slope.

“Using the right equipment, creating workable access and trying to be as safe as possible was key in this project,” he says.

Lehnhoff’s Landscaping selected a dense Brazilian ipe hardwood for the deck. Details include natural stone flatwork with a combination of reclaimed square and rectangular natural bluestone and flagstone on the lower patio. Scalloped, curved stone walls lead to the client’s wine cellar.

Lehnhoff’s Landscaping won a Silver Award in the 2020 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

What was formerly a steep-sloped backyard now has multiple areas for entertaining and relaxing. There is a large deck off of the back of the home that leads down into a completely updated pavilion, that leads to the first bluestone patio. From there the family can move to their firepit, to the leveled backyard, or up to the entrance of the wine cellar.

What was formerly a steep-sloped backyard now has multiple areas for entertaining and relaxing. There is a large deck off of the back of the home that leads down into a completely updated pavilion, that leads to the first bluestone patio. From there the family can move to their firepit, to the leveled backyard, or up to the entrance of the wine cellar.

A before photo of the back of the home.

The existing footprint of the home before the project.

A before photo of the deck area. Lehnhoffs Landscaping removed and expanded the deck and updated the pavilion with multilevel bluestone patios and stone walls.

A detailed look at the boulders that terrace the property’s slope and a bluestone patio with a built-in stone fire pit.

The pavilion renovation included an updated copper roof, updated tongue and groove Douglas fir ceiling, updated lighting, built-in speakers, Brazilian ipe decking, horizontal cable railing and custom louvered panels.

Lehnhoff’s Landscaping added a bluestone patio off of the pavilion that serves as a landing. Details include a curved stone wall and planter with bluestone tread steps.

Landscape lighting highlights the design elements of this project at night.

The curved stone wall and built-in fireplace enhance and maintain views of the forest and surrounding reservoir.

A goal of the project included a 360-degree view from all vantage points from the yard. The custom-made cedar lattice and custom cedar corbels highlight the upper deck overhang.

The curved stairway and walkway lead to access to the basement wine cellar.

A Bobcat E50 with a thumb attachment aided in the placement of boulders to stabilize the yard and add a natural design element.

Crews leveled this underutilized area and created additional outdoor living space. Details include a custom ipe deck with a horizontal cable railing.

An up-close look at the tongue and groove custom Douglas fir ceiling, designed to match the new outdoor design.

Live-edge natural bluestone slabs offer a seamless transition from patio to the yard.

Double-sided curved stone walls lead to the entryway for the basement wine cellar. The walls are a free-flowing shape with a scalloped stone top.