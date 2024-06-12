Harrell’s partners with lawn care software provider, Spraye

Harrell’s, a distributor of agronomic solutions, formed a strategic partnership with Spraye, a software solution tailored specifically for lawn treatment businesses.

Spraye, founded in 2018 by Brian and Caitlin Schlichting, offers a comprehensive suite of features, including chemical tracking and compliance, invoicing, scheduling, payment processing, customer communication and inventory management. Additionally, users can engage with the platform’s Ask a Fertilizer Expert feature, which offers Spraye users unlimited access to Harrell’s network of agronomic consultants. This free feature allows Spraye users to get answers to agronomic questions, including fertilizer and chemical recommendations, directly from Harrell’s team of agronomists.

“Harrell’s is proud to align with Spraye. A core value at Harrell’s is investing in people and helping them be successful. This collaborative effort aligns with that belief,“ said Clay Breazeale, Harrell’s vice president of turf South. ”By combining an efficient customer management platform from Spraye with agronomic support from Harrell’s, our desire is to help customers who specialize in fertilizer and chemical applications manage and grow healthy businesses.”