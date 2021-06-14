Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Harrell’s Polyon makes it to second stage of EPA challenge

June 14, 2021 -  By
Harrell’s said its Polyon controlled-release fertilizer progressed to Stage 2 of the EPA’s Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizers: Environmental and Agronomic Challenge. In the next stage of the challenge, Harrell’s said a sample of Polyon will undergo preplanned testing in a greenhouse setting.

The Environmental and Agronomic Challenge is designed to find the Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer products.

In the initial stage of the challenge, potential solvers to submitted information describing the EEF. Submissions were reviewed by a judging panel of scientific experts. In addition to the recognition received from EPA and the Department of Agriculture, Polyon was selected for advancement to lab and greenhouse trials.

Along with the EPA and USDA, the competition is in collaboration with The Fertilizer Institute  (TFI), The International Fertilizer Development Center  (IFDC), The Nature Conservancy  (TNC), and The National Corn Growers Association  (NCGA).

The winner of the challenge is set to be chosen in the winter of 2021.

