HCI Equity Partners adds two companies to expand lawn care platform

HCI Equity Partners, a lower middle-market private equity firm, recently made acquisitions of Delaware Valley Turf (DVT) based in Broomall, Pa. and Brookside Lawn Service based in Medina, Ohio. Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI and the financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

DVT is a founder-owned provider of lawn care treatment and tree, shrub and pest control services to residential customers in the Philadelphia metro. Brookside, also founder-owned, provides a similar suite of lawn care, tree and shrub and pest control services to residential customers in the Cleveland and Akron metropolitan areas. Brookside represents HCI’s first acquisition in Ohio.

“Both acquisitions perfectly fit our mandate of acquiring the highest quality, service-focused lawn care treatment providers,” said Nate Novak, principal at HCI. “We are delighted to partner with the strong, established management teams at DVT and Brookside and to help them accelerate their growth plans.”

The acquisitions represent HCI’s third and fourth investments in the firm’s strategy to consolidate companies in the large and fragmented market of residential lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control. In 2023 HCI invested in Grasshopper Lawns, an Eastern Pennsylvania residential lawn treatment company and Custom Lawn Care, based in Butler, Pa.