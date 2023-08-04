HCI Equity Partners invests in Custom Lawn Care

HCI Equity Partners, a lower middle-market private equity firm, made a majority investment in Custom Lawn Care. This is the second investment in HCI’s strategy to consolidate companies in the large and fragmented market of residential lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control. The first was an investment in Grasshopper Lawns, an Eastern Pennsylvania residential lawn treatment company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Butler, Pa., Custom Lwn Care is a second-generation, family-owned provider of lawn care treatment services to residential and commercial customers in the Pittsburgh metro area. The company specializes in lawn care, tree and shrub care, tick and pest control, aeration and hydroseeding.

“We’re very impressed by the Ritenour family and the high standard of service and customer satisfaction that Custom has established among its customers in the Pittsburgh metro area,” said Nate Novak, principal at HCI. “Growing the platform’s presence in Pennsylvania and the broader mid-Atlantic is a key priority and the acquisition of Custom is a positive step in that direction.”

Brothers Rick and Robb Ritenour lead Custom Lawn Care and will remain with the company after the transaction and continue to run the day-to-day operations.

“The HCI team has been great to work with and stuck to their word the whole process,” said Rick Ritenour of Custom. “We are excited to partner together and help HCI build a leading lawn care platform in Pennsylvania and beyond.”