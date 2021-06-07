Heritage Landscape Supply adds two pavers companies as expansion continues

Fresh off the heels of opening six new locations across Texas, McKinney, Texas-based Heritage Landscape Supply purchased two paver and stone companies in North Carolina.

Southern Stone Supply in Raleigh distributes pavers, natural and manufactured stone, aggregates and other landscape products. Founders Eric Mullen and Tucker Thorpe will continue to lead the company they founded in 2016.

Heritage President Matt McDermott said adding North Carolina locations was key, and, “We are fortunate to have Eric, Tucker and their team of customer-focused employees join the Heritage family.”

Mullen and Thorpe added, “We believe we had a bright future ahead and certainly were not a company that was for sale. When Heritage approached us, we listened to their story and vision, and immediately began to see ourselves as growth partners.”

Scott Stone in Mebane (about halfway between Raleigh and Winston-Salem) is a family-owned distributor, also of pavers, natural and manufactured stone, aggregates and other landscape products.

Founded by the Scott family in 1985, it operates across three locations in Mebane, Raleigh and Greensboro. It has more than 16 acres of inventory on the ground across the combined platform. Heritage will keep Scott’s employee base, ensuring continuity and consistency for customer and supplier partners.

McDermott said, “We are honored that Steven and Linda Scott chose to join Heritage over many other options and we look forward to building on the company’s legacy.”

Scott Stone owners Steven and Linda Scott added, “Our customers, suppliers, and employees can all look forward to new opportunities and enhanced growth. Teaming up with Heritage and our new partners at Southern Stone Supply will provide for a seamless continuation of the same great service with the same faces and the same determination to be the top service provider in the region.”