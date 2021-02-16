Heritage Landscape Supply acquires Watson Supply

Heritage Landscape Supply has acquired Watson Supply, a family-owned distributor of hardscapes, lighting, irrigation and other landscape products. The transaction closed on Feb. 12 and the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., Watson Supply was founded in 1993 by Jay Watson and his son, Tim. Since 2000, Tim has been president and he will continue to lead the company’s long-tenured employee base under the Watson Supply banner, ensuring continuity and consistency for its loyal customers and supplier partners.

Matt McDermott, president of Heritage, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Tim and the Watson Supply team to the Heritage family. Watson is a perfect follow-on to our recent acquisition of Aquarius Supply in the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions and provides an attractive platform for rapid growth. We will put all of Heritage’s resources behind the Watson team and look forward to being their partner for growth in the coming years.”

Tim Watson, owner of Watson Supply added, “We first heard about the Heritage family of companies two years ago following the acquisition of Automatic Supply and became very interested after their announced partnership with Rob Beausoleil and Aquarius Supply. I have developed a great amount of respect for the Heritage operating model and the way that they do business by always putting people and customers first. We have had opportunities to partner with others over the years, but we felt the Heritage team cared the most about our employees and would do the best job at preserving our family’s legacy. Joining up with Aquarius’ existing 10 locations is an exciting proposition for our team and we can’t wait to get started.”