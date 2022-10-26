Heritage Landscape Supply adds Imperial Sprinkler Supply

Heritage Landscape Supply Group acquired Imperial Sprinkler Supply (ISS), an independently owned distributor of irrigation, outdoor lighting and other landscape products.

“We are honored to welcome the entire ISS team to the Heritage family. ISS is one of the largest and most respected independents in the country and has earned a reputation as the preeminent distributor in California,” said Matt McDermott, president of Heritage. “We are truly excited to add this game-changing and strategic acquisition to our growing network and look forward to seeing what our combined teams will accomplish together.”

Founded in Placentia, Calif., in 1980 by Gabriel and Dolores Moriel, ISS operates a network of 25 branches across California, servicing professional irrigation and landscape contractors, municipalities, golf course superintendents and other green industry professionals.

“Our family has spent decades building a business predicated on providing top-quality products and unparalleled customer service throughout California. After over 40 years in business, we were very fortunate to find a partner in Heritage that would be a trusting steward of our company’s legacy and treat our people like family,” Darlene Hunn, CEO of ISS said.

The Moriel family and Imperial Sprinkler Supply’s sales and operations team will continue with the company to run the business going forward.

“It is with great excitement that we kick off this next phase of growth for ISS, providing our amazing team with the resources they need to take the company to new heights,” said Hunn. “Together, we will support an enduring commitment to our customer and supplier partners, while continuing to empower the hard-working employees that make it all possible.”