Heritage Landscape Supply expands again in North Carolina

Heritage Landscape Supply Group acquired Atlantic Mulch & Erosion Control, an independent distributor of mulch, soil, pavers, natural stone, bulk materials and other landscape products.

Headquartered in Apex, N.C., Atlantic Mulch & Erosion Control was founded in 2004 by Brent Booker and Dan Pleasant and currently employs a team of 17 people. Booker and Pleasant will continue to lead the Atlantic Mulch’s employee base going forward.

“Joining forces with Heritage aligns Atlantic Mulch with the fastest-growing company in the green industry while also expanding opportunities for our employees, customers, and suppliers,” Booker and Pleasant said in a statement. “Atlantic Mulch’s framework for success and core values are consistent with Heritage’s genuine focus on people.”

Matt McDermott, president of Heritage said this addition is Heritage’s third acquisition since March 2021 in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina.

“Brent and Dan have built an attractive business alongside their extremely dedicated and talented team that is an excellent fit with our existing footprint,” McDermott said.