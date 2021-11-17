Heritage Landscape Supply expands in Florida and Texas

Heritage Landscape Supply Group recently acquired North Florida Irrigation Equipment (NFIE), a family-owned distributor of irrigation, lighting, water features/pumps, and other outdoor living products and accessories.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., NFIE was founded over 40 years ago by Harlan Eaton and is run today by Harlan’s son, Matt. The company employs a team of 30 people and operates three locations in Florida: Jacksonville, St. Augustine and Ocala. Heritage said Matt Eaton will continue to lead NFIE’s employee base going forward,

“We are thrilled to join the Heritage family and look forward to what we can accomplish with the FIS Outdoor team,” Matt Eaton said. “Throughout our history, NFIE has earned a reputation for exceptional customer service, and I am confident Heritage will be an excellent steward of this legacy. Together with FIS Outdoor, we are eager to deploy the capital and resources of Heritage to build the premier and most admired distributor in the entire state of Florida.”

Heritage expands in Texas

Heritage also acquired Irrigation Supply, a family-owned distributor of irrigation products and accessories in Hewitt, Texas.

Irrigation Supply was founded in 1987 and is currently owned by industry veteran, Jimmy Eubank. Irrigation Supply operates a second location in Belton, Texas, 40 miles south of Hewitt with the ability to service a fast-growing segment of the Interstate 35 corridor. Heritage said Eubank will continue to lead the employee base in the future.

“I am pleased to be joining forces with Heritage and am confident the Heritage family of companies will be an excellent steward of my family’s legacy,” Eubank said. “Heritage’s commitment to exceptional customer service coupled with industry-leading growth opportunities and benefits available to all employees made it an easy decision to join their growing family of independent distributors. Our entire team is looking forward to supporting Heritage and our new sister branches across Texas.”