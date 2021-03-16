Heritage Landscape Supply Group adds Atlanta Landscape Materials

Heritage Landscape Supply Group has acquired Atlanta Landscape Materials, a family-owned distributor of aggregates, stone and other landscape products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Heritage and are very excited about the future,” said Dan Perry, owner of Atlanta Landscape. “After almost 40 years of business, we believe that it is an ideal time for this partnership as it provides a huge opportunity for growth. The resources that Heritage brings will strengthen the company’s ability to be a leader in our market. Finding a long-term partner with the same core values as Atlanta Landscape was important to our family, and we are incredibly fortunate to have found that partner in Heritage.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Atlanta Landscape was founded in 1983 by brothers Dan and Michael Perry. Dan Perry will continue to lead the Atlanta Landscape Material’s employees under the company’s name. Heritage Landscape Supply said this move will ensure continuity and consistency for customers and supplier partners.

“We are pleased to welcome Dan and his team to the Heritage family,” said Matt McDermott, president of Heritage. “Partnering with the Atlanta Landscape team provides an immediate opportunity to expand our presence in the greater Atlanta market. We look forward to continuing to grow our hardscape footprint across the Southeast region in the many years to come.”