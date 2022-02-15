Heritage Landscape Supply Group adds Green Velvet

Heritage Landscape Supply Group acquired Green Velvet, a wholesaler of fertilizer, seed, sod and other turf and ornamental products. Headquartered in Bellbrook, Ohio, Green Velvet was founded in 1959 by Ray and Mary Tischer and is run today by their son, Randy Tischer, and his wife, Beth.

“For the last 63 years Green Velvet has earned a reputation for providing exceptional service, trusted advice, and dependable products to landscape professionals, sports turf managers, and golf course superintendents throughout the Midwest,” Randy Tischer, owner of Green Velvet said. “As we look towards the future, our newfound partnership with Heritage will allow us to continue doing what made us successful while providing growth opportunities for both our company and our employees. We are thrilled to have found a partner in Heritage that shares our commitment to customer service and will protect the legacy our dedicated team has created over the years.”

Green Velvet employs a team of more than 40 professionals and operates out of four locations throughout Southwest and Central Ohio. Randy Tischer will continue to lead the company’s employee base going along with general manager, Nick Janovich.

“We are honored to welcome the Tischer family and the entire Green Velvet team to the Heritage family of companies,” Matt McDermott, president of Heritage said. “Green Velvet is a perfect complement to our existing Wolf Creek branches in Ohio and greatly increases our presence in the agronomics and turf and ornamental product categories. The Tischer family has built an outstanding family business that embodies loyal customer service with operational integrity, and we are delighted to have them on our team.”