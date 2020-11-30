Heritage Landscape Supply Group opens Kansas branch

Heritage Landscape Supply Group’s HLS Outdoor opened a branch in Wichita, Kan. This location marks the company’s entry into its 17th state.

The company said this location will carry a full line of irrigation and landscape supplies, outdoor lighting, agronomics, pavers and hardscapes, tools and accessories and other complementary products. HLS Outdoor’s new Wichita location is equipped with more than 11,000 square feet of showroom and warehouse space.

The Wichita location will be led by Jamie Greenstreet, an industry veteran with more than 9 years of experience serving in various operational roles. Greenstreet said he looks forward to continuing to build relationships with contractors in the area. With the addition of the Wichita branch, Heritage has now opened seven greenfield locations across new and existing markets with a full pipeline of opportunities for 2021.

“We are excited to extend our footprint with the opening of a new location in Wichita and entrance into our 17th state (Kansas),” said Matt McDermott, president of Heritage. “Heading into 2021, we are continuing to execute on our greenfield growth strategy and look forward to expanded geographic coverage across the Midwest as we build upon the strength of the Heritage family of brands.”