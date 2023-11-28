Hidden River Strategic Capital invests in Realty Landscaping

Hidden River Strategic Capital (Hidden River) recently invested in Realty Landscaping. Hullson Partners partnered with Hidden River to help support the continued expansion of the Realty’s commercial landscaping and exterior services.

Founded in 1985, Realty is one of the largest privately held firms in the Mid-atlantic region, offering a wide range of commercial landscaping and exterior services.

“We are beyond excited to partner with the Hidden River and Hullson teams,” said Realty CEO Kevin Craig. “It was critically important that we find partners who shared our vision of building a technology-driven landscaping platform. The partnership with Hidden River and Hullson provides us the opportunity to expand on the legacy that has been built while executing a growth strategy that will enhance the services we provide to our valued customers.”

This marks the second investment from Hidden River’s inaugural fund.

“We are thrilled to partner with Realty as the company expands on the foundation that has been built over the prior 30-plus years.” Hidden River Co-Founder and Partner, Todd Morrissey said. “This investment is a great fit for our structured capital approach, which supports the organic and acquisition-related growth initiatives of small businesses through flexible debt and equity solutions.”