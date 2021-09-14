Hillside Planter releases biodegradable planter

Hillside Planter has added a biodegradable version of its Hillside Planter from its Hillside Solutions product line. The biodegradable version will be available for shipment in spring.

The company said Hillside Planters were developed specifically for reducing soil erosion and water runoff on slopes, banks or hills. The planters promote and encourage strong plant growth and soil stabilization. This allows gardens or vegetation to grow on land that was previously difficult or unsuitable.

Hillside Planter said the biodegradable version is undergoing testing by an independent lab. This lab can simulate environmental conditions and determine the approximate amount of time it takes the planter to decompose. The company said this information will be available in the future upon completion of the testing.

The permanent and biodegradable planters install quickly and are suitable for a wide variety of plant sizes, according to the company.