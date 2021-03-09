Hilltip adds BrineMixx brine solution blenders

Hilltip introduced its BrineMixx 135-800 brine solution blenders.

Available in three different sizes (135, 370 or 800 gallons), the BrineMixx is an external brine blender design that helps achieve the perfect combination of water and salt for either antiicing or direct deicing applications.

The BrineMixx works by filling the tank with fresh water and adding rock salt to preset amounts based on the amount of water present. Then the electric-powered, 103-gpm pump is activated, and the three-way valve opens to properly circulate the mixture. Due to the batch size of the 135 and 370 models, less agitation is needed to achieve the ideal salinity concentration of 23.3 percent. With the largest 800-gallon unit, it takes a little more than an hour to mix a full tank of brine.

Once a batch is complete, the brine can be pumped directly from the blending tank to the spreader or sprayer as it’s being produced. A heavy-duty filter is located between the valve and transfer hose, capturing dirt and contaminants.

The blending tank and lid are constructed out of durable polyethylene. A liquid level indicator is integrated into the blending tank, and a sharp-edged spike strip is included on the top grate to simplify opening bags of salt. Also, a salinity meter is provided for accurate brine testing.