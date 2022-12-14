Hilltip adds push broom attachment

Hilltip’s new SweepAway push broom attachments are designed for use on forklifts, tractors, loaders, excavators and other vehicles. This tool sweeps various materials, such as leaves, sand, rocks, debris, snow and slush.

The SweepAway brushes come in two options: a light series with eight brush rows or a medium series with 12 brush rows with polypropylene bristles. The replaceable brush rows contain no moving parts. Hilltop also offers the brushes in multiple sizes from 59 to 118 inches wide.

Optional accessories for the SweepAway push brooms include side brushes (leaf-stopper brushes), fastening straps and edge markers.