Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Hilltip adds push broom attachment

December 14, 2022 -  By
0 Comments
Hilltip's SweepAway push broom comes in a light series with eight brush rows or a medium series with 12 brush rows. (Photo: Hilltip)

Hilltip’s SweepAway push broom comes in a light series with eight brush rows or a medium series with 12 brush rows. (Photo: Hilltip)

Hilltip’s new SweepAway push broom attachments are designed for use on forklifts, tractors, loaders, excavators and other vehicles. This tool sweeps various materials, such as leaves, sand, rocks, debris, snow and slush.

The SweepAway brushes come in two options: a light series with eight brush rows or a medium series with 12 brush rows with polypropylene bristles. The replaceable brush rows contain no moving parts. Hilltop also offers the brushes in multiple sizes from 59 to 118 inches wide.

Optional accessories for the SweepAway push brooms include side brushes (leaf-stopper brushes), fastening straps and edge markers.

Related Articles

Companies in the News: Updates at Echo, Hardscape North America, Hilltip and more
Hilltip launches tailgate-mounted de-icing sprayers
Hilltip intros new IceStriker large size spreader
Hilltip intros IceStriker salt spreader
This article is tagged with , and posted in Design/Build+Installation

Post a Comment